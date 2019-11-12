A group of foreign children caused a bit of ruckus on a Shanghai metro train recently, standing on the seats, swinging from the handgrips, and playing in the aisle.

Video of their antics circulated on Chinese social media on Monday with netizens complaining about how the kids’ parents had failed to intervene and discipline their children.

The footage caught the attention of Shanghai’s metro group which issued a statement calling for all passengers to abide by travel rules, noting that a subway carriage is a public place.

Netizens remain indignant over the incident which has served to further their belief that foreigners in China frequently get away with things that locals could not. Earlier this year, an expat woman received only a warning for eating on a Nanjing subway train while a Chinese commuter was fined.

“If this happened with Chinese children abroad, you can be sure that they would be scolded,” writes one netizen.

“You can see the ‘quality’ of foreigners on display. Does anyone dare to stand up to them,” commented another.

“Foreign trash,” said another, simply.