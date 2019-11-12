A mother and her two children were sitting inside a hospital waiting room on Saturday afternoon along with another man when a car suddenly came crashing through the wall, sending them all flying to the floor.

After a few seconds, a man emerges from the red car’s passenger side door with an infant in his arms. He appears surprisingly unrattled.

The footage has circulated on Chinese social media, causing many to speculate that the man and his presumed partner were in a bit of rush to get their kid to the hospital.

But the truth of the matter is not clear at this time. The incident is under investigation.