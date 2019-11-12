Chinese net users are utterly aghast over an extreme instance of bullying at a primary school in the Henan city of Yuzhou.

A woman, surnamed Li, in the city noticed that tiny scraps of paper had been pushed into her seven-year-old daughter’s eyes. She continued finding these scraps for weeks with a few dozen pulled out over the course of the month at the hospital.

The little girl was reluctant to tell her mom what was happening but eventually revealed the truth. Li told reporters that she had learned that two male classmates had held her daughter in place while another boy stuffed the scraps of paper into her eyes.

This act of cruelty has caught the attention of China’s netizens who have mostly argued that the boys are bad no matter their age. Net users are particularly sensitive about the question of age and responsibility at the moment following a string of cases where juvenile offenders have avoided punishment for heinous crimes.

Last month, a 13-year-old boy in Dalian received no jail time after brutally murdering a 10-year-old girl.