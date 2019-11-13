A 56-year-old man died tragically and bizarrely earlier this month at a Hunan tourist attraction.

The man, Zhang Sanping, his wife, and his daughter visited the scenic spot in Taoyuan county on November 2 to sightsee and have a good time. During their visit, Zhang tried to keep his balance on a “swinging bridge” attraction.

Video shows Zhang losing his balance and falling off the bridge onto a large inflatable air mattress just a few feet below. He then gets to his feet, climbs out of the pit, and goes to sit down, appearing to be fine.

However, footage from a few minutes later shows Zhang collapsing to the ground. Paramedics arrived and attempted to resuscitate him but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The scenic spot has claimed that Zhang was not acting abnormally after his fall, noting that he drank some water and ate some fruit. They have insisted on autopsy being carried out to determine cause of death, however, Zhang’s family has not agreed to an autopsy.

Instead, the family has questioned the site’s safety precautions and age restrictions. The two sides have yet to reach an agreement on any compensation. The local judicial department is involved in the mediation.