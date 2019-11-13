As if China’s job market wasn’t already competitive enough, a 90-year-old man recently arrived in Shanghai looking for a gig.

The gray-haired grandpa, surnamed Zhu, told recruiters at a job market that he had been a researcher before retiring and asked staff to please pass around his résumé so that he could get back to work.

It turns out that Zhu lives outside of Suzhou and hastily headed over to Shanghai after reading on the internet about the job market. Further questioning revealed that all of his family apart from himself has gone abroad and settled.

Police talked to the man and managed to get the number of his caretaker who arrived to take him back home.