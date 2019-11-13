A pair of twins in the Hebei capital of Shijiazhuang actually managed to make cupping cute by turning their father’s back into a “zoo.”

Video has viral on Chinese social media showing the two little girls drawing cartoon and animal faces onto the marks left behind by the traditional Chinese healing therapy where heated glass cups are applied to the skin, creating a suction effect that is said to have various medical benefits like increasing blood circulation.

Of course, the end result of cupping therapy is not always so adorable.