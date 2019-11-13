A very old and pretty tree in Xi’an has once again become a favorite tourist site and viral photo subject as its leaves turn yellow.

The ginkgo tree is said to be around 1,400 years old and to have been planted by none other than Li Shimin himself when he ruled China as the Tang dynasty emperor Taizong in the capital of Chang’an.

Located inside the ancient Guanyin Temple, the tree’s leaves start to change in the late autumn. On October 29, the temple introduced a system where you could only see the tree by appointment. Visitors are limited to 3,000 a day and booking has been completely filled all this week.

