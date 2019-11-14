It looks like Wang Sicong is going to have to cut back on the number of Apple Watches he buys for his dog after falling on hard times this year.

The only son of real estate tycoon Wang Jianlin, Wang Sicong has earned his title of “China’s richest son” over the years via ostentatious displays of wealth like blowing 2.5 million yuan ($385,000) during a single night out at a KTV. He is friends with numerous stars and is a celebrity himself with over 44 million followers on Weibo.

However, Wang’s image has taken a serious hit this month after a Shanghai court order from October was revealed showing that the 31-year-old playboy has been banned from flying first-class, buying first-class seats on a high-speed train, staying in star-rated hotels, visiting nightclubs, playing golf, or going on vacation.

The restrictions on Wang’s lavish lifestyle came as part of a lawsuit filed against the live-streaming platform Panda TV that Wang founded and which went bust in March of this year. His investment firm, Prometheus Capital, was also ordered to be frozen.

This bad news from Wang was soon followed by more from another court in Beijing where Wang was named as a debtor owing 151 million yuan ($21 million) in a financial dispute.

Wang has remained silent about his predicament, even going so far as to delete all his posts on Weibo.

Meanwhile, his rival, 29-year-old crypto tycoon Justin Sun has added some insult to injury by posting online that he is considering floating Wang the money, adding that Wang can pay him back later.

Wang’s financial troubles follow those of his father. Wang Jianlin was once flying high as China’s richest man, but, in 2017, his company’s massive debts and foreign investments started to come under government scrutiny, forcing him to cut back selling off assets including his beloved “Chinese Hollywood.”

He is now nowhere near to ranking as China’s richest man with an estimated fortune of merely $14 billion.