A bar in Jiangxi province has found itself in trouble with local authorities over its entranceway decorations.

Photos from a recent promotion at the GT Bar in Ningdu county show a pair of inflatable legs extending out from either side of the front door between a pink “tunnel-like” entrance where visitors stroll through as if walking into a woman’s vagina.

The images caused a stir online with netizens calling the decorations “vulgar” and “insulting to women.” Subsequent news stories on the incident have even opted to blur out the doorway.

On Wednesday, the county cultural bureau announced that the decorations had been seized and destroyed, adding that the bar’s management would face additional administrative penalties for the stunt.