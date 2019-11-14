The family of a dead university student and the management of one of China’s most famous mountains have reached an agreement after the young woman died in a fall while taking a selfie.

The senior college student, surnamed Deng, visited Mount Hua (Huashan) in Shaanxi province on October 30. As she trekked up the mountain, famed for its magnificent views and terrifying trails, she sent selfies to her friends on WeChat.

Those posts ended, however, at around 5 pm after Deng fell to her death from an observation point.

Following her death, Deng’s family have called into question the height of the guardrail in the area where she fell, holding the scenic spot’s management responsible for her death.

Huashan officials, meanwhile, have maintained that they are not to blame with workers telling reporters that Deng had ignored safety warnings and that the young woman was responsible for her own death, which occurred as she tried to snap a selfie.

Due to what they called “humanitarian consideration,” the scenic spot had given 40,000 yuan ($5,700) to Deng’s family but refused to hand over another cent in compensation, causing her family to go to the media on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, it was reported that the two sides had come to an agreement. At this time, it’s unclear what the terms of the deal are