Some Singles Day customers are going to have to wait a while longer for their stuff following a fire on a Henan expressway.

On Tuesday, the container of a truck carrying 13 tons of packages, more than 7,000 different orders, burst into flames on its way from Beijing to Changsha. While no one was injured or killed, almost all of the products were destroyed.

It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the flames.

Afterward, the courier company, Best Express, announced that it would compensate customers who had their orders burnt up and would swiftly reissue the goods.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear what exactly caused the fire. The incident is under investigation.