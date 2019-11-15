A tragedy occurred earlier this month in the Shanxi city of Linfen where a 9-year-old boy drowned at a local swimming pool.

The boy went to the pool with his uncle. Surveillance footage shows him splashing around and having fun, however, at some point, he goes underwater and does not come back up.

According to reports, it was more than 10 minutes before the boy’s body was discovered, despite the pool being relatively crowded with a number of adults swimming nearby. The pool itself was only 80 centimeters deep (31 inches).

By the time that the boy’s cousin brought up his body, it was already too late. Rescuers were unable to revive him.

You can watch the surveillance footage below, viewer discretion is advised: