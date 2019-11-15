While Chinese weddings are known for being a bit rowdy, the party can go from crazy to deadly when beverages even stronger than baijiu are served.

Guests at a wedding banquet last week in Yunnan’s Menghai county started vomiting and experiencing blurred vision after sampling the wine on offer at the event. In the end, five guests died and 14 more taken to the hospital.

A subsequent police investigation found that the banquet was held by the groom’s father who contracted a local villager, surnamed Yan, to make the wine. In his concoction, Yan blended in “industrial-strength” alcohol that was 95 percent pure.

The mix led to methanol poisoning among the guests. Yan has been detained by police.