The case of a seven-year-old girl allegedly having scraps of paper shoved into her eyes by classmate bullies continues to capture significant attention in China with the local government promising to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

A mother in the Henan city of Yuzhou sparked a wave of online outrage on Tuesday by describing to reporters how dozens of paper scraps had been found in her daughter’s eyes over a period of around a month. The mom would take her daughter to the hospital to have the scraps removed.

Eventually, the little girl told her mom about what was happening, saying that two of her male classmates would hold her in place while another boy stuffed the scraps of paper into her eyes.

The appalling act of cruelty and bullying provoked even more anger when the primary school’s principal said that the whole thing was nothing to worry about, declaring that the boys were merely “playing around” and had meant the girl “no harm.”

Netizens disagreed with this assessment and so to have government officials. On Thursday, the local Yuzhou government announced the creation of a joint investigation team that would be tasked with looking into the matter.

The girl’s mother has said that she has yet to receive a personal apology from any of the boys. On Wednesday, she had to take her daughter to the hospital after finding more paper scraps in her eyes.