If you like your wines chuggable, fun, and full of barnyard funk, then check out the first-ever Ziran Wine Fair in Shanghai from November 17 to 23. Happening at Columbia Circle and restaurants across town, the event aims to immerse both newcomers and nerds in the world of natural wine together with spontaneously fermented beer, natural Japanese sake, and specialty coffee – basically anything served in restaurants with exposed beams, raw concrete, and ¥1,888 organic avocado toast – through tastings, parties, wine dinners, and meet-the-winemaker sessions.

For those not painfully hip, natural wine (or ziran jiu) is an unofficial term used to describe wines made without any chemical addition or artificial ingredients. Typically produced in small batches, they can range in shades from a hazy copper to a vibrant ruby, smell like a dewy field with hints of fresh manure, and taste like the zesty Japanese grape gummy you can get from your local Family Mart. While offbeat styles like these do exist, there are also clean, elegant examples that won’t put off the nascent wine drinker. The trick is to know which ones they are.

To find out, head to Columbia Circle on November 17 from 11am to 6pm as the festival kicks off with opportunities to taste over 100 wines from 40 different producers. The day caps off with an afterparty at Black Bird where you can rub shoulders with some winemakers who will be pouring their stuff from magnum-sized bottles.

For a more intimate affair, there are wine dinners at RAC, Hakkasan, and Canton Disco on November 18, 19, and 21 respectively, where you can meet icons of the natural wine world like Sasa Radikon, who makes intense, mouth puckering white wines at his namesake winery in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, Elisabetta Foradori who’s famous for elevating the workhorse teroldego grape in the Italian province of Trentino, and Tom Lubbe of Matassa in Roussillon, France, where he works with varieties indigenous to northern Catalunya. There’s also a masterclass on November 22 with Radikon covering skin contact white wines, more popularly known as orange wines, and the fair finishes with a tasting of back vintages from the Trentino winery Ageno. See below for more info.

What?

Ziran Natural Wine Fair 2019

When & Where?

November 17, 11am-6pm

Grand Tasting

¥288

Columbia Circle

1262 Yan’an Xi Lu

Grand Tasting and Afterparty, 11am-6pm, 7:30pm

¥899

Columbia Circle

1262 Yan’an Xi Lu

Black Bird

Bldg.8, 1262 Yan’an Xi Lu

November 18, 6pm

Meet the Winemakers

RAC

Bldg 14, 332 Anfu Lu

November 19, 7pm

Radikon with Cantonese Cuisine 1

¥1,388-¥2,588

Hakkasan

5/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu

November 21, 7pm

Radikon with Cantonese Cuisine 2

¥898

Canton Disco

2F, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu

November 22, 7pm to 9pm

Skin Contact Wine Masterclass

Call 137-6110-6778 to book

November 23, 7pm

Agent Vertical Tasting

¥365

No Name Wine

564-1 Wanhangdu Lu