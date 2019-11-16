Winter is (almost) here! But don’t rush into postponing all the children’s activities until Spring comes around. Cushions, blanket forts, and hot chocolate can be pushed aside because there are winter camps to get involved in! Little ones in the winter camp also mean more time to enjoy a glass of red with your loved one. Possibly in a blanket fort.

Check out our selection of winter camps for all interests!

sportED

The company is running high-quality tennis programs for children of various ages in their academies around town. This winter, they have planned three camps for those looking to stay active throughout the winter. All camps take place on December 16-20.

Christmas Rainbow Fun Camp

For children aged 3-6

Half-day, lunch, and games included

On-court practice and matchplay

Christmas Rainbows+ Tennis Camp

For children aged 7-11

Morning session or full-day session

On-court practice and match play, conditioning

Christmas Tennis Camp

For children aged 7-11

Morning session or full-day session

6 hours of training per day, including mental conditioning

Where?

BISS Puxi campus, 111 Jinguang Road

SPORTS WORLD 童励

Founded in 2008, SPORTSWORLD童励 has always provided holiday sports camps for children aged 4-10. With awesome activities such as swimming, football, basketball, tennis, arts, crafts, and other interesting classes. Children will get a kick (and they will also get to kick) out of this fun-packed camp.

Christmas Camp (Explore Camp for 4-6yrs/Active Camp for 7-10yrs)

2019.12.16-20/23-27 (Monday-Friday, one week per session)

9:00-15:00

in English

Winter Camp (Grow Camps for 5-6/7-10yrs)

2020.1.20-1.23/ 2.3-2.7 /2.10-2.14 (Monday-Friday, one week per session)

9:00-16:30

Mainly in Chinese

Where?

Kerry Hotel, Central Residences (Puxi Huashan Road), Hilton Hongqiao, Green Town绿城

Future Keys

Fun and useful? Count us in. Get your child engaged in fun and creative activities that come with the bonus of essential skill- coding! You can choose from four different camps according to age. 4-6 year-olds will enjoy a half-day camp while 7-14 year-olds will be occupied for a full day.

Give your child an exciting and challenging technological experience during the break!

Electric Dough Universe – 4 to 6 years old

3D Printing & Design – 7 to 11 years old

Arduino Explorer (Beginner) – 7 to 10 years old

Arduino Robotics (Advance) – 11 to 14 years old

Where?

402, Ruidu Mansion, 280 Lane1, Hongjing Road, Minhang District

Grand Himalaya Center B1, 869 Sakura Road, Pudong District

ICONX

Skateboarding is possibly one of the most badass activities your child could be engaged in. This winter, they are throwing together a winter skateboard camp for those looking to not let their skateboarding skills rust over the winter.

6-15 years old

Intermediate and advanced skateboarders

12.23-27, 12.30-01.03, 01.19-23, 01.27-31, 02.03-07, 02.10-14

Where?

Jing’An sports and fitness center, 151 Kangdind Road

Sunnywalk Mall, [email protected], 230 Ruiping Road

Huamu Skatepark, Unit B 49, Jingyan Road, Pudong

Crystal Plaza Mall, L275s Crystal Plaza, 308 Yao Ti Road