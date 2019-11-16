A massive python that has reportedly been lurking about near the Guangdong city of Foshan for 10 years was finally captured recently.

The snake was first spotted in the area a decade ago but managed to evade capture at the time. Later, it turned up in someone’s ceiling, but, again, slipped away before officers arrived at the house.

At the end of 2018, the python was again spotted but a four-day search for the snake ended unsuccessfully.

Finally, however, this large, legless master of escape was caught on Wednesday after it broke through a ceiling. Video shows that it took six adult men to contain the creature which was more than 3 meters long and weighed 20 kilograms.

The python has been handed over to the local conservation center for placement and care.