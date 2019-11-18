A female college student is dead after swallowing pills following a threat made by her ex-boyfriend in a tragic story that has the Chinese internet disgusted.

The student, given the pseudonym Xiao Han, who was studying at a college in the Fujian capital of Fuzhou had broken up with her older boyfriend, given the pseudonym Xiao Zheng, after finding out that he had been cheating on her.

However, Xiao Zheng was not happy about the breakup, last month sending Xiao Han some menacing messages which threatened: “I will put your nude photos on the school forum right now! I have a photo of your ID card as well! Tomorrow, I’ll go investigate your mom and dad.”

After receiving the threats, Xiao Han contacted her mom, surnamed Zhuang, who traveled down to Fuzhou. Together they met with Xiao Zheng who Zhuang described as being “polite.” Smoothly, Xiao Zheng deleted the photo.

Xiao Han was concerned that he may still have a copy of the photo and asked her mother if she should talk to police about the matter. Zhuang, however, knew that Xiao Zheng’s father was a police officer and told her daughter not to pursue it.

About a week later, Xiao Han could not be found in her dorm room. Following a search, she was discovered convulsing and frothing from the mouth on the floor of another building after having taken more than 200 antinausea pills.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she remained in a coma until her death several weeks later. Afterward, Zhuang went public with what happened, accusing Xiao Zheng’s threatening messages of directly causing her daughter’s death.

Xiao Zheng’s father has spoken to reporters regarding the matter, describing himself as a regular cop. He says that his son had described the photo as not really being a “nude photo,” since Xiao Han was wearing (revealing) clothing and that it didn’t show her face.

When he heard about the overdose, he rushed with his son over to the hospital and went on to beat him inside the building. Later, he encouraged his son to visit Xiao Han but her family attacked Xiao Zheng and tore his clothes.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Xiao Han’s family will attempt to seek some sort of compensation from Xiao Zheng. China’s social media certainly think they have a case.