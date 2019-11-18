Chinese folk diety Mazu (Matsu) continued her world travels recently, being spotted on board a plane from the Fujian city of Xiamen to Bangkok.

After being carried onto the aircraft on a sedan chair, the sea goddess had to sit in economy class, though at least she was on the first row and had lots of legroom.

She had her own seat, secured through her own personal ID number. The number indicates that she was born in the Fujian city of Putian on March 23, 960.

Dressed in her customary gold and red robe and oversized headdress, Mazu was reportedly on her way to a China-Thailand cultural week in her honor.

The diety is revered throughout southern China and Southeast Asia. She is believed to protect fishermen and sailors from falling into harm.

Though generally known for sea travel, Mazu has been spotted recently taking more conventional forms of transportation, including riding on a high-speed train earlier this year.

[Images via Chinanews]