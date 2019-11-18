Feeling a bit under the weather and have quite a lot of money to burn? Well, head on over to Hangzhou where a traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy has a special product for sale.

That product is some ginseng, estimated to be more than 80 years old and weighing about 73 grams, that has a sales price of 1.66 million yuan ($236,000), the highest of any ginseng in Hangzhou in recent years.

Ginseng is one of the most prized ingredients of TCM and is believed to have a wide range of health benefits. Though the science says otherwise. Of course, the more expensive some ginseng is, the better it must be for your health.

[Images via NetEase]