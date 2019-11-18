Police in the notorious Guangxi city of Yulin arrived on the scene on Sunday to find three men lying on the ground in a pool of blood surrounded by a group of angry villagers.

Locals told the police that the men were dog thieves. Inside the back of a nearby van, officers found an alternate license plate, gloves, and knives.

The three suspects were taken to the hospital. One of the men was so badly beaten that he died despite doctors’ efforts to keep him alive.

A further investigation is now underway.

The city of Yulin is world famous as the host of the annual Lychee and Dog Meat Festival each summer. At the celebration, thousands of dogs are consumed each year, despite numerous protests and calls for ending the event.

Those against the festival argue not only that man’s best friends shouldn’t be consumed as food, but that the dogs eaten at the event are often badly mistreated before being slaughtered and that they are people’s pets who have been stolen by dog thieves.