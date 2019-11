An adorable video has recently gone viral on Chinese social media that will warm the cockles of the even the coldest of hearts.

The short clip shows a 107-year-old woman — with a badass cane — from the Henan county of Minquan handing a piece of candy over to her 84-year-old daughter who gives a wide smile to the camera.

The man behind the camera was a neighbor, surnamed Yang, who says that he took the mom to a wedding banquet that day where she swiped some sweets to bring home for her daughter.