Police in China and the United Arab Emirates have managed to shut down a scheme where Chinese factories were providing Middle East distributors with tens of thousands of counterfeit luxury goods.

The joint operation was concluded back in July with authorities in Dubai, Shanghai, and Guangzhou carrying out raids that netted 28,000 fake products boasting brand labels like Luis Vuitton, Hermes, and Chanel. In total, 37 suspects were arrested in China and another 20 were detained in Dubai.

It’s estimated that if they were authentic, the goods would be worth about 1.8 billion yuan ($256 million).

The products were made in a factory in Guangzhou before being transported to Dubai where distributors in the Middle East took over, selling the items at a discount compared with the genuine articles.

China has long been infamous as the world’s top purveyor of fake handbags and other such luxury goods, from cosmetics to sneakers to condoms.