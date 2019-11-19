A new fitness trend is sweeping the Anhui city of Wuhu with a number of people spotted crawling around a park with their feet and hands but not their knees.

According to those who have taken up the stance, the exercise is great for relieving back and neck pain and is comfortable after some practice.

Though they seem a bit young for back pain, the trend has actually become especially popular among local university students with one medical student declaring that it has not only made his neck feel better but it has also improved his vision.

Personally, this position looks a bit too uncomfortable for us. Think we’ll just stick with our normal health regimen of drinking hot water, walking backward, banging our backs against trees, and lying down on hot rocks.