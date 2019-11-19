Bad news, fellas. Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling is officially off the market after ceremonially tying the knot with Japanese pop star Ryohei Kurosawa, known by his stage name Akira, over the weekend.

The couple held their lavish and traditional wedding ceremony at the Tainan Art Museum on Sunday. The mayor of Tainan, the hometown of Lin’s father, came out for the event, presenting the newlyweds with traditional gifts including oil, salt, firewood, vinegar, and tea.

They also received silk bed sheets, pillowcases, dried longan, and longan honey from well-wishers which included a number of Taiwanese stars.

The wedding day was divided up into three parts — a traditional tea ceremony, an evening banquet, and an after-party. It took the couple three hours to prepare for the tea ceremony with Akira being unfamiliar with the custom.

Lin, 44, shed numerous tears throughout the evening and went through a number of wardrobe changes. Check out some more photos from the festivities below.

Lin is Taiwan's most famous model.

She first met Akira, seven years her junior, in 2011 when they co-starred in a stage production of Red Cliff. They shocked the world back in June by announcing their marriage, previously, no one even knew that the two were in a relationship. Reportedly, they had only been dating for six months before opting to get hitched.

The marriage announcement quickly became the top trending topic on Weibo and even caused the site to lag out a bit. While sending their congratulations, net users also shared a photo of what is purported to be Akira as a chubby-faced teen, showing that no matter how awkward you might look in your adolescence, there’s still hope that you’ll marry a supermodel.

Meanwhile, Lin told reporters that the couple plans to “work hard” to have a baby.