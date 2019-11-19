A real estate development in the Hunan capital of Changsha has become the target of mockery online after residents shared photos of its “fake lake.”

While many high-rise residential communities in China tend to try to squeeze in a bit of nature between towering apartment buildings with small artificial ponds for residents to enjoy, this particular community opted to cheap out a bit, using blue cement rather than water in its creation.

When asked who they were trying to fool, developers insisted that the “lake” was just an interesting landscape effect.

[Images via Chinanews]