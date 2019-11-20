A man in the Guangdong city of Zhuhai, who was presumably about as drunk as a human being can get, recently took a nap in the middle of a busy street.

Surveillance footage from the intersection shows the man carrying a blanket while stumbling near a crosswalk before collapsing to the ground in front of a vehicle and curling up with a quilt.

Somehow, the man’s naptime did not end with his premature death. Initially, cars can be seen driving around him and befuddled pedestrians walking by him without lending a help but, eventually, a couple of proactive passersby take the initiative to park a few shared bikes in the lane ahead of him to prevent him from being crushed.

When police arrived to drag him away, the man refused to be moved from his “bed,” breaking free from their grip and going out to lie down on the zebra crossing once again. Eventually, reinforcements were called in and the man was hauled off to sober up down at the station.