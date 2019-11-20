At the Wuhan Zoo, one worker is tasked each morning with collecting some panda poo to put on display for all visitors to look at, learn from, and take a big whiff of.

The exhibit has been a hit, according to the zoo, with many tourists visiting the exhibit and leaving surprised by the fragrant feces. Because their diet is almost entirely bamboo, giant pandas’ poo carries a pleasant bamboo scent rather than smelling like shit.

Bamboo is a low nutrient food, meaning that pandas must eat a lot of it each day and defecate frequently. It’s estimated that an adult giant panda will consume 20 kilograms of bamboo leaves and shoots daily while expelling 10 kilograms of excrements, leaving Wuhan Zoo workers with many samples to choose from.

Earlier this year, a zoo in Kunming began turning its panda poop into delightful souvenirs for visitors to purchase. The animal’s feces have also been used in the past in the production of paper-related goods including “luxury” tissues.