A total of six men have been arrested in Hunan province after a father publicly complained about government officials dragging their feet regarding the case of his 12-year-old daughter who was forced into prostitution.

The girl had been living with her grandparents in Hunan’s Qidong county while her parents worked in a city elsewhere. On September 29, she went missing. She was found a week later in a hotel after working as a “hostess” at a karaoke bar.

Initially, police detained seven people but only charged two. Angry at how long the process was taking, the girl’s father went public about the case in a pair of Weibo posts published on Saturday and Monday.

Noting that one of the suspects was a county government official while the other was a bank manager, the father alleged that they were using their connections to escape punishment for raping his daughter with the local prosecutor’s office shielding the “powerful criminals.”

The posts attracted widespread interest and outrage on Chinese social media. Soon, county police announced that the seven suspects had all been charged with either rape or facilitating prostitution. Those charged include the karaoke bar owner and a middleman along with four clients. The remaining suspect is a pregnant woman who has been released on bail.

The girl is recovering after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.