People in Shanghai will soon no longer have to worry about being molested or murdered by their Didi Chuxing driver with a representative from the Chinese ride-hailing giant announcing that it will launch a “robo-taxi service” in the city in the near future.

At a tech event in Guangzhou on Tuesday, Didi vice president Tiger Qie declared that the service will become available “very soon” with users in Shanghai able to hail rides from self-driving cars through the company’s app.

The futuristic service had earlier been mentioned as being in the works by Didi founder Cheng Wei at a conference in Shanghai at the end of August. Qie said that the move will help Didi to meet the high demand for its services, adding that this does not mean the company will stop putting human drivers behind the wheel.

Human drivers have, however, proven somewhat problematic for China’s ride-sharing leader in recent years with two cases of female passengers being murdered by their drivers after catching a ride via its Hitch carpooling service.

The killings caused Didi to temporarily suspend its Hitch service before relaunching it with some changes including restricting women from catching rides past 8 pm.