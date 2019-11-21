A dutiful doctor is being hailed as a hero by the Chinese internet after literally sucking the urine out of an elderly passenger in distress on a commercial flight.

The incident occurred aboard a China Southern Airlines plane flying from Guangzhou to New York on Tuesday. During the flight, a man in his seventies started to experience severe pain while urinating.

With the passenger in extreme discomfort, cabin crew began to consider making an emergency landing in either Alaska or Canada and put out a distress call for any doctors on board. Two men answered the call, Dr. Xiao Zhanxiang of Henan Central Hospital and Dr. Zhang Hong of the First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University.

Using materials on board the plane, Xiao fashioned a device designed to help the man urinate. However, when that attempt failed, Zhang took matters into his own hands.. and mouth.

Zhang used the makeshift catheter to suck urine from the elderly man one mouthful at a time. Over the course of 37 minutes, Zhang sucked and spat pee into a cup. In the end, he managed to relieve the man of almost 800 ml of urine.

Afterward, Zhang told reporters that he was only doing his duty as a doctor.