A 25-year-old man in the city of Hangzhou visisted a local hospital recently seeking help with his sensitive and growing breasts.

The man, surnamed Wang, says that starting about four years ago, his nipples started to lactate. Since then, his breasts have grown in size to be “B-cups.” He too has grown in size, gaining around 25 kilograms in the last couple of years.

He explained that he had become increasingly embarrassed by his body, not daring to wear tight clothing when going to the gym.

Doctors told Wang that his condition is called prolactinoma and is the result of a non-cancerous tumor in his brain which is affecting his pituitary gland, causing him to produce 10 times the ordinary levels of prolactin, a hormone that tells a woman’s body to make breast milk. Wang’s body is producing prolactin at a rate five times higher than that of a new mother.

While Wang had hoped that his condition could be addressed through surgery, doctors have instead supplied him with medication that has managed to reduce the size of the non-cancerous growth in his brain. Reportedly, Wang is now starting to grow a beard.