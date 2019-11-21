Some enterprising individuals in northern China are now using the winter weather to make a bit of extra cash.

With snow falling down in northeastern provinces like Heilongjiang recently, a number of vendors have popped up on Taobao offering to write special messages in the white stuff for their compatriots down south who likely won’t be getting any snowfall.

The vendors are charging around 5 yuan ($0.71) for each character with higher fees for images and shapes. Once completed, they send off a photo of the message to the customer. Many of the messages are declarations of love.

Several vendors say that they have received dozens of orders so far, adding that they are really in this business more for the fun than the money. One woman told reporters that she was surprised by the popularity of her service, explaining that now she has to spend much of her time finding a clear and suitable place to write.