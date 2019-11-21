Evidently, Chinese travelers still haven’t learned not to travel with open bottles of alcohol as yet another passenger was forced to quickly down a couple of bottles of baijiu.

The male passenger was stopped by security at a bus terminal in the Sichuan city of Guangyuan on Tuesday after a check turned up the two already opened bottles of China’s infamously strong liquor in his bag.

Rather than let the baijiu go to waste, the man chugged down the remnants of both bottles while fellow passengers looked on.

This same predicament has already played out twice before this month in China. In one instance, the female passenger became so trashed after drinking her bottle of baijiu that she wasn’t allowed on her train and instead was taken to the hospital.

Back in 2016, one guy got so incredibly drunk at a railway station in Anhui province that not only did he miss his train but he subsequently confessed to carrying some heroin in his underwear.