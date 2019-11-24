Looking for a traditional family-style celebration for your Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking and cleaning up?
The Portman’s Restaurant brings a season of warm friendships and appreciation by presenting a hearty dinner buffet. Think loads of delicious carbs and multiple servings. We mean it, multiple.
The buffet is great if you are looking to indulge in both Chinese and Western cuisine.
Check out what’s on the plates during the coziest autumn holiday!
- Rye, country bread, dinner rolls, and other wheaty delights at the bread counter
- DIY salad bar
- Cheese station with camembert, brie, cheddar, and all the condiments
- Chilled seafood bar with crab legs, mussel, and scallop
- Cold cuts and smoked fish
- Sashimi and sushi
- Soup station with seafood chowder and duck soup
- Dim sum
- Chinese cold dishes
- Chinese BBQ with Peking duck, chicken, and honey-stewed pork
Are you ready for the mains? That’s why we are all here after all.
- Roast turkey accompanied by baby potatoes, Brussel sprouts, walnuts, and other favorites
- Roasted Ham
- Grilled ribeye with bone-in
- Deep-fried lamb chops
- Honey glazed crispy shrimp
- Roasted beef
- Braised venison
…and many others! Whatever your preference, it is safe to say that no guest will go hungry!
Finish the feast up with pumpkin pie, bread pudding, pecan tart, or anything sweet to mark the finish line of the buffet.
Hungry yet? Gather your friends and book a feast for your Thanksgiving!
When?
November 28, 6-10pm
What?
Thanksgiving buffet
RMB358 per person, RMB178 for 6-12-year-old children
Where?
Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton
1376 West Nanjing Road