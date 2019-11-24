Looking for a traditional family-style celebration for your Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking and cleaning up?

The Portman’s Restaurant brings a season of warm friendships and appreciation by presenting a hearty dinner buffet. Think loads of delicious carbs and multiple servings. We mean it, multiple.

The buffet is great if you are looking to indulge in both Chinese and Western cuisine.

Check out what’s on the plates during the coziest autumn holiday!

Rye, country bread, dinner rolls, and other wheaty delights at the bread counter

DIY salad bar

Cheese station with camembert, brie, cheddar, and all the condiments

Chilled seafood bar with crab legs, mussel, and scallop

Cold cuts and smoked fish

Sashimi and sushi

Soup station with seafood chowder and duck soup

Dim sum

Chinese cold dishes

Chinese BBQ with Peking duck, chicken, and honey-stewed pork

Are you ready for the mains? That’s why we are all here after all.

Roast turkey accompanied by baby potatoes, Brussel sprouts, walnuts, and other favorites

Roasted Ham

Grilled ribeye with bone-in

Deep-fried lamb chops

Honey glazed crispy shrimp

Roasted beef

Braised venison

…and many others! Whatever your preference, it is safe to say that no guest will go hungry!

Finish the feast up with pumpkin pie, bread pudding, pecan tart, or anything sweet to mark the finish line of the buffet.

Hungry yet? Gather your friends and book a feast for your Thanksgiving!

When?

November 28, 6-10pm

What?

Thanksgiving buffet

RMB358 per person, RMB178 for 6-12-year-old children

Where?

Level 1, The Portman Ritz-Carlton

1376 West Nanjing Road

RSVP ▼