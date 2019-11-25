Adding to its list of random architectural wonders, the city of Chongqing has a building with gas stations on both its bottom and top floor.

Six floors in height, the building located near to the Yangtze River manages to serve two different roads with very different levels of elevation. The floors in between the two gas stations are home to a parking garage.

With some 8.5 million people living in a relatively small area along the steep banks of the Yangtze, Chongqing has had to think outside the box when it comes to urban development, building roads on roofs and metro rails through buildings.

[Image via NetEase]