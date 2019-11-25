Looking your best is much easier when you know what details to pay attention to! This guide will help you become aware of the little mistakes that can eventually add up to your overall look.

Finding a great looking suit is not just a feeling but also a science involving texture, and color, and shape. Ignore any one of these entirely, and you set yourself up for not reaching the look of the ideal YOU.

Three types of suits

The three main pieces of suits most commonly worn are single-breasted, double-breasted, and tuxedos. Single-breasted suits are the standard and most casual of them all, with only one set of buttons and a V-shape neck.

Double-breasted suits are more formal suits that have two fronts that overlap across the body and have no flaps in the back with generally 4-6 buttons.

Tuxedos generally have satin lapels, buttons, pockets, and a satin strip down the pants. They are commonly worn with bowties, cummerbunds, or waistcoats.

The main materials for a suit are polyester, wool, cashmere, and linen. Polyester is the cheapest, as it is synthetic, and is shinier. Wool is the most common material for suits and is priced averagely. Cashmere gives the suit a softer feel and linen is the most suitable in hot weather.

Find a color suit that complements your skin tone, not matches it or throws it off. Then, find the right shoes that complement your suit.

For example, pale skin people look best with darker suits. Keep in mind that charcoal colors add years to a man, and navy colors subtract them. Remember, always match the belt color with the shoe color, always.

How do I find the best shape?

Here are 8 helpful rules to follow to make you look your best.

Shoulders

When the top button is buttoned, a jacket that is too tight will reveal creases in front or by the upper arms. A suit jacket that is too loose will be slacking in front, with the suit hanging downward rather than sinking inward the torso. A well-fitting suit jacket has no creases with the top button buttoned.

Collar

A shirt collar that is too low will tuck into the jacket when sitting. If there is a gap between the lapels and shirt collar, that usually means the suit jacket doesn’t fit. A well-fitting suit jacket will reveal only about a quarter of the shirt collar when standing, and no gap between the lapels and shirt collar.

Top buttons

The top button should not be below the navel. It should be slightly above or on the navel.

Sleeves

The ideal length of the sleeves protruding from the jacket is about half an inch.

Jacket length

Jackets that don’t pass the top of your butt are too short. The ideal length should reach around the lower half of your butt.

Ties

Ties that don’t match the lapel width, are brighter than the shirt, or go over the waistband don’t add value to your look. Instead, go with a tie that reaches the lapel width at the top, is darker than the shirt, and hangs near the waist but doesn’t go past it.

Socks

Low socks that expose the leg when sitting isn’t something most people can pull off. To keep it standard, make sure the socks are high enough to keep the legs covered when sitting.

Accessories

Don’t wear too many accessories (i.e. pins watches, waistcoat, pocket square, tie bar, etc.), or it may come off as trying too hard. Subtlety is key, keeping it to one or two items at a time.

We recommend choosing a suit from a tailor who understands all of these concerns clearly.

