The future of a police force full of clones is already becoming a reality in Beijing… and it’s adorable.

Last week, six identical four-legged recruits were inducted into the police force of China’s capital city in a ceremony where they received their collars and showed off their crime-fighting skills.

They are the culmination of a project directed by Beijing police dog base aimed at creating the goodest of boys/girls. The Belgian malinois are all about four months old and are clones of a pair of particularly exemplary police canines. Their DNA is almost entirely the same as the donor dogs.

The project is being done in cooperation with Sinogene, a Beijing-based company that has become China’s leader in the quickly growing industry of pet cloning. Back in 2017, Sinogene showed off the world’s first dog that was cloned through gene-editing.

Earlier this year, it made headlines by cloning a man’s dead cat, helping him find happiness again after he paid them 250,000 yuan ($35,000) for the service.