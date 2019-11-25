A shopping mall in downtown Wuhan has opened up a new attraction allowing visitors to ride horses in the middle of the urban sprawl of one of China’s biggest cities.

The attraction features a small stables and course inside the mall as well as a field of dirt on the roof of the mall where youngsters can take a spin on a tiny horse while surrounded by skyscrapers and residential highrises on all sides.

Local residents have reportedly expressed their concerns about the attraction, worrying about the potential dangers of riding a horse on a roof and wondering if there are any sort of health concerns. It also doesn’t seem like a terribly fun place to be a horse, though at least the animals aren’t made to be a merry-go-round.

[Images via NetEase]