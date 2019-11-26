A residential community in the Zhejiang city of Ningbo is keeping close watch of apartment windows, not for what might try to get in but for what might come out.

The community recently spent 140,000 yuan ($20,000) on 64 upward-looking surveillance cameras that will catch anyone who chucks objects out of their window, endangering those below.

Since the system was installed on November 15, two such incidents have already been captured on camera.

The scourge of so-called “killer litter” has become a hot topic this year and a number of residential communities across the country are responding by beefing up surveillance. Over in Anhui province, one community has added 127 cameras facing upward.

Earlier this month, the country’s Supreme People’s Court issued new guidelines declaring that the act of deliberately throwing objects from a high altitude would be treated as a crime of “endangering public security with dangerous methods, intentional injury, or intentional homicide” depending on the situation.

