Following viral complaints from homebuyers, a residential community in the Hunan capital of Changsha has pulled up its “scenic” blue plastic pond.

Photos of the “pond” circulated widely on the Chinese internet earlier this month with netizens wondering who developers were trying to fool with the plastic covering outlined in the shape of a pond laid out between high-rise residential buildings.

The developer soon responded by explaining that advertisements for the community had never claimed that there would be a pond, though homebuyers claimed that they were promised a “park lifestyle” and a large green space.

Evidently, the developer eventually caved in to pressure with residents recently shooting footage of how the blue covering had been torn up, leaving only the concrete foundations underneath. It’s unclear what exactly will be put in its place, though a real pond seems unlikely.