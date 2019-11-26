A father was caught on camera earlier this month depositing a heavy bag outside of the door of a shop in the Shandong city of Laixi. Inside the bag was his three-year-old son.

After about five hours, surveillance camera footage shows the little boy struggling out of the zipped-up bag before starting to cry, finally alerting those at a neighboring restaurant who came out to check on him before calling the police.

Police said that the boy’s mother had left the family while his father had fallen ill with no source of income. The dad has been arrested. It’s unclear what will happen to the boy.