Ah, the coziest time of the year is upon us and it’s about time to start cracking at those egg nog and mulled wine recipes. If you want to be on top of your game by Christmas that is.

Besides all the thoughtful (and not so much) gifts, hearty food, and festive lights, the cities around the world are starting to decorate Christmas trees to awe those big and small.

While we are just drawing up plans on how to decorate our Christmas tree in the best way (gingerbreads? Shiny lights? All of it?), The Plaza at Shanghai Centre is all set up to help you get that holiday mood on with their Christmas tree lighting ceremony!

There will be a choir performance to squeeze a few drops of happy tears out of the audience, and a lucky draw to make the season even merrier.

Come by early to be in time for complimentary drinks and snacks.

No registration required, just bring your best Christmas mood, closest friends, and drop by!

While you are at it, might as well get some Christmas shopping done, we know how last minute it can get otherwise.

What?

Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Shanghai Centre, The Plaza

Where?

The Plaza (1376 Nanjing Road West, Shanghai Centre, L1)

When?

Wednesday, November 27, 18:00-18:45

Follow Shanghai Centre’s WeChat account for more information