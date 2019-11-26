A man was recently spotted driving down a road in Anhui province with a dead pig tied up to the roof of his pickup truck, doing the splits. It was, of course, for a wedding.

After being tracked down, the truck owner explained that he was on his way to pick up his son’s fiancée at her family’s home in Shucheng county. The bride’s family had insisted that the groom’s family bring along a whole pig (apparently, they thought it was a fair trade).

At first, the man had planned to throw the pig in the back of the pickup but the bride’s family had insisted that it would look better tied up. Hard to argue with that.

Traffic police have warned that transporting a pig in such a way is illegal.