With people living in fear of tofu or fish falling from the sky, a residential community in the Anhui capital of Hebei has taken the proactive step of installing more than 100 upward-looking surveillance cameras.

The 127 cameras will ensure that anyone who chucks garbage out of their window inside one of the 14 residential high-rises will be identified and punished, a worker for the community’s management group told reporters.

The worker explained that the move comes after residents filed complaints about objects falling from up high, including even bricks. He added that since the cameras were installed, such instances have dropped to zero.

Though 127 cameras might seem like overkill, so-called “killer litter” has become a hot topic in China this year.

Earlier this month, the country’s Supreme People’s Court even issued new guidelines declaring that the act of deliberately throwing objects from a high altitude would be treated as a crime of “endangering public security with dangerous methods, intentional injury, or intentional homicide” depending on the situation.