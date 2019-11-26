China’s favorite baijiu brand is looking to become more than just the world’s most valuable liquor company, introducing the country to “Moutai ice cream.”

Recently, a shop popped up at a trade event in the city of Tianjin offering the unusual ice cream flavor which is made with the infamously strong liquor from Guizhou that is favored by big shots across the Middle Kingdom. The treat has an alcohol concentration of 3 percent as opposed to the classic 53 percent proof bottles of Moutai.

In fact, this Moutai ice cream pop-up shop has been making its way around China in recent months. Back in September, it appeared at the Taobao Maker Festival in Hangzhou where Jack Ma himself stopped by for a taste, though it’s not clear if he actually liked it.