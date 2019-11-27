A little girl was mauled to death while walking to school one morning last week by a pair of large dogs in a horrific incident that has Chinese netizens calling for further restrictions against canines.

The 9-year-old girl, identified as Ling Ling, was walking on a rural path in the Hebei county of Quyang when the two shepherd dogs attacked her, knocking her to the ground and biting her neck. Her classmates went running for help while her sister tried to drive the dogs off by throwing rocks.

When that didn’t work, the sister went back for her parents who managed to cause the dogs to flee but, by that time, it was already too late.

Ling Ling died at the hospital. According to local reports, her head had been nearly severed. One villager said that the dogs had dragged her across the ground for more than 50 meters. When reporters arrived on the scene days later, they still found evidence of blood.

The dog’s owner reportedly claimed that he did not know his dogs had broken out of his home. The animals have been captured by police who have launched an investigation.

Many Chinese netizens are calling for the owner to be punished for Ling Ling’s killing while others are going further and calling for a nationwide ban on keeping large dogs as pets. According to the Global Times, one online poll to that effect received overwhelming support with 13,000 votes for and 3,000 against.

Last year, a number of Chinese cities introduced bans on dozens of “dangerous” dog breeds, including shepherd dogs, following a series of violent incidents that captured public attention