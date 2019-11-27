A popular makeup vlogger has received an outpouring of support from across Chinese social media this week after going public about being the victim of domestic violence.

Surveillance footage from this August shows 28-year-old He Yuhong, better known by her moniker “Yuyamika,” lying on the ground inside an elevator trying desperately to stop her shirtless ex-boyfriend from pulling her out of the lift. Eventually, he grabs hold of both of her legs and pulls her out.

The harrowing clip is just one part of a 12-minute-long video published by Yuyamika on Monday, which marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In the video, she describes how kind her ex-boyfriend was at first and how willing she was to forgive him when he turned violent.

Yuyamika says that her ex-boyfriend physically abused her five times during their year-long relationship, including slapping her in the face, slamming her head against a wall, and kicking her on the ground. That went along with mental abuse which made her feel “lucky” to be with him.

Backing up her allegations, Yuyamika also spoke to two of her ex-boyfriend’s ex-wives who described similar incidents of abuse which led to the end of their marriages with him.

Yuyamika says she regrets never going to the police or documenting her injuries, declaring that she is stepping forward now so that another woman is not abused like she was.

Known for transforming herself into famous figures like the Mona Lisa through makeup, Yuyamika has nearly 1 million followers on Weibo. Her video quickly went viral across Chinese social media with one hashtag now racking up 2.6 billion views.

The video has also caught the attention of the authorities with police in Chongqing’s Jianbei district announcing on Tuesday that they have launched an investigation into her claims.

Meanwhile, Yuyamika’s ex, a 44-year-old artist named Chen Hong has responded to the allegations by posting onto Weibo a photo of himself holding a finger to his lips while disabling netizens from leaving comments on his posts.