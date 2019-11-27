Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao died after collapsing on set while filming a reality TV show on Wednesday. He was only 35.

The Taipei-born heartthrob made history in 2011 by becoming the first Asian male face to star in a Louis Vuitton ad campaign. He has appeared in several popular TV dramas and films, most notably Hollywood’s The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and China’s Remembering Lichuan.

On Wednesday, Gao was participating in a Chinese reality TV show filmed in Ningbo called Chase Me (追我吧). The show sees contestants, including celebrities, participate in physically demanding challenges like urban obstacle races where they have to scale office buildings. It only started broadcasting on November 8.

Chase Me management said that Gao fell and lost consciousness while running in a team event. The program’s on-site paramedics responded immediately and he was soon rushed to the hospital, however, all efforts to revive him failed.

Gao suffered a “sudden cardiac death,” according to the show’s producers. The notice on Weibo has garnered more than 3 million reactions with an outpouring of sadness from Chinese netizens and remembrances from his famous friends.