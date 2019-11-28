Beijing will be joining China’s waste management revolution next year when residents will be required to properly sort their trash or else face fines.

Starting on May 1, 2020, businesses and residents in China’s capital city will be mandated to divide up their garbage into four distinct categories: kitchen waste, recyclable waste, hazardous waste, and other waste. Those individuals who fail to do so will receive a written warning or 200 yuan ($28) fine.

Additionally, rules will also come into effect that ban restaurants or food delivery services from providing disposable cutlery unless specifically requested by the customer and that supermarkets from offering customers thin plastic bags.

China hopes that 46 cities around the country will have garbage-sorting systems in place by the end of next year. Shanghai was the first such city with rules going into effect over the summer.

Initially, the rules did require some getting used to, a whopping 190 fines were handed out over the first week of the new policy taking effect in Shanghai, alongside thousands of warnings.